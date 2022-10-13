Gujarat AAP Leader Italia Detained in Delhi, Appears Before NCW Over Anti-PM Remarks

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Gujarat chief Gopal Italia was detained for a few hours by the Delhi police on Thursday when he appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) to record his statement on summons issued to him pertaining to a video where he was heard using derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NCW chairperson Rekha Sharm summoned Italia for making derogatory remarks against PM Modi. She described the AAP leader’s remarks as “gender-biased, misogynist & condemnable.”

The NCW chief told media persons that Italia in his submission claimed that he was not the person in the video while in his written response he said he didn’t mean it.

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP has released a video on its Twitter account, however, the date of the video could not be verified. The video was shared by Gujarat BJP media convener Yagnesh Dave.

In the video, AAP leader Italia is purportedly heard saying, “Why are you not asking 'neech' (lowly person) Narendra Modi to reveal the expenses of his public meeting. And his mother Hiraba is also doing drama. Modi is nearing 70 years, while Hiraba will soon be of 100, then also these two continue with their drama.”

Italia called his detention by the Delhi police for around three hours a politically motivated move.

“I don't know why the police detained me. What was my crime? I came for questioning as a law-abiding person. Instead of hearing me out, the NCW chairperson called the police and sent me to the police station,” Italie told NDTV.

