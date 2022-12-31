Gujarat: 9 Dead, Several Injured in SUV-Bus Collision

At least nine people were killed and several injured in a collision between a bus and an SUV early Friday morning in Gujarat's Navsari district, police said. VN Patel, deputy superintendent of police, Navsari, said that the accident occurred on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway.

“One seriously injured has been referred to Surat,” Patel said.

Union home minister Amit Shah expressed condolences to the family members of those who lost their lives in the accidents.

“The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration is giving immediate treatment to the injured, praying for their speedy recovery,” Shah said in a tweet in Gujarati.