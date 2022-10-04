Gujarat: 11 Killed, Four Critically Injured in Collision Between Truck and Autorickshaw in Vadodara

Vadodara: At least 11 people were killed and four others injured in a ghastly road accident in Gujarat's Vadodara on Tuesday. The mishap took place when the autorickshaw (chakkra) they were travelling in collided with a heavy commercial vehicle (HMV) carrying cars on the National highway 48 near the Darjipura area in the city.

After receiving the news of the mishap, a police team and the fire personnel rushed to the accident site and shifted three to four critically injured passengers to a government hospital. Due to the impact of collision, the autorickshaw turned into mangled remains.

“According to local eyewitnesses, the driver of the Heavy Commercial Vehicle driving from Surat towards Ahmedabad lost control over steering while attempting to avoid a car. The container crossed the divider and collided with the passenger rickshaw, Deputy Commissioner of Police Panna Momaya told reporters here.



The container after hitting the autorickshaw on a national highway also hit the wall of the Air Force station before finally coming to a halt. The fire team had to use cutters to cut the steel of the mangled auto and pull out the passengers from it.

“First, we pulled out four, then six and lastly three, in total 13 passengers were rescued by the fire team. All were in unconscious condition,” news agency IANS quoted the Fire Officer Amit Chaudhary as saying.

(With IANS inputs)

