Guidelines Issued For Technical Textiles Degree UG and PG Programmes

NEW DELHI: The Guidelines for Technical Textiles Degree Programme in Undergraduate and Postgraduate have been issued by the Textiles Ministry on Thursday. The Ministry has given clearance to the guidelines which will enable the New Technical Textiles Degree Programme (UG & PG) and updating of existing conventional degree programmes with new papers of Technical Textiles. The Ministry intends to develop an ecosystem in technical textiles not only in the textile field but other disciplines of Engineering like Civil, Mechanical, and Electronics.

Grant of up to Rs 20,000 per student per month shall be provided to the empaneled companies for providing internships to B.Tech students of relevant departments, and specialisations in Public and Private Institutes. This will be done under the Grant for Internship Support in Technical Textiles, GIST guidelines.

The Guidelines cover the funding of the upgradation and enhancement of laboratory equipment, training of lab personnel, and specialized training of Faculty members of the relevant department and specialization.

Release of (i) General Guidelines for Enabling of Academic Institutes in Technical Textiles ; and (ii) General Guidelines for grant of Internship support in Technical Textiles. Live Link:- https://t.co/gUh0FuC3TU — Ministry of Textiles (@TexMinIndia) January 5, 2023

This will cover Public funded institutions and also private institutions having NIRF ranking. The assistance for introducing a full course in technical textiles can be up to Rs 20 crore for the PG course and up to Rs 10 crores at the UG level.

