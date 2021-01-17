Guess How Much Mukesh Ambani's Spent On His Swanky Security Cars

The Ambanis are the richest family in the country, even though their safety and security costs are big. Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani has a collection of expensive and vintage cars. Mukesh Ambani moves with Z+ category security and its cost is really high. Other family members as well are provided with proper security.

The family members travel with high security. The security convoy also travels in special Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG SUVs. Recently a video went viral on social media showing Mukesh Ambani’s security team and their Mercedes-Benz G63. Each car costs more than Rs 2.5 crore which makes the total around Rs 10 crore.

Earlier the security team was given Land Rover Range Rover Vogue for travelling before they made a switch to an even more expensive vehicle. The latest security vehicle G63 AMG has a strobe light on them. Mukesh Ambani is the richest man in India. He has been the target of regular death threats due to which he moves in bulletproof cars.

Some time back, Ambani even received death threats from a big terrorist group. In 2020, the Supreme Court even rejected Public Interest Litigation (PIL)’s demands of withdrawal of Z+ security for Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani and Family receive constant threats and it is upto the state to assess and review the threats of individuals.