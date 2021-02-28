Guess Ayodhya Ram Mandir Donation Campaign Total Collections

Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir Donation Campaign Ends, Collection Crosses Rs 2100 Crore

The donation campaign which is a part of the 44-day fund-raising campaign launched by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), for Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir construction concluded on Saturday. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has received more than Rs 2,100 crore from the public for the construction of a grand temple.

According to the reports, the trust has estimated that they have collected more than Rs 2,100 crore donations by means of crowdsourcing. In fact, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had anticipated that it might receive around Rs 1,100 crore for building the Ram temple complex as it launched the crowdfunding campaign on January 15. However, to their surprise, the trust has received an overwhelming response from the people of the country, who have now donated Rs 1,000 crore more than the original estimate.

Treasurer of the Teerth Kshetra Trust Govind Dev Giri said, “The fund-raising campaign has ended with generous contributions from crosssections of people, including residents of far-flung villages of India, blurring religious barriers. A total donation received has crossed Rs 2,100 crore on Saturday evening.” According to Giri, the construction cost of the temple at Rs 300-Rs 400 crores and Rs 1,100 crore will be dedicated to building the entire complex on Ramjanmabhoomi.

Nearly 1.50 lakh VHP activists have been collecting funds under the ‘Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan’ drive. 37 activists have been deputed to deposit the donations in the three nationalised bank accounts- State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank and the Bank of Baroda of the trust. While the fund collection drive has seen massive participation from Hindus, many VHP and Bajrang Dal activists are being brutally attacked, assaulted and even killed for being a part of this campaign.

