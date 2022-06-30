GST Rate Changes Recommended by Council in Meeting Chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The GST Council’s 47th meeting was held in Chandigarh on 28th and 29th June 2022 under the chairmanship of the Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The GST Council has inter-alia made the following recommendations relating to changes in GST rates on supply of goods and services and changes related to GST law and procedure:

In case of the following goods, exemption from GST will be withdrawn:

GST on casinos, race course, and online gaming:

The Council directed that the Group of Ministers on Casino, Race Course, and Online Gaming re-examine the issues in its terms of reference based on further inputs from States and submit its report within a short duration.