GST Rate Changes Recommended by Council in Meeting Chaired by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Jun 30, 2022, 10:14 IST
- Sakshi Post

The GST Council’s 47th meeting was held in Chandigarh on 28th and 29th June 2022 under the chairmanship of the Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The GST Council has inter-alia made the following recommendations relating to changes in GST rates on supply of goods and services and changes related to GST law and procedure:

In case of the following goods, exemption from GST will be withdrawn: 

GST on casinos, race course, and online gaming:

The Council directed that the Group of Ministers on Casino, Race Course, and Online Gaming re-examine the issues in its terms of reference based on further inputs from States and submit its report within a short duration.


