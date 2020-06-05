LUCKNOW: A woman teacher in Uttar Pradesh allegedly worked in over 25 schools and drew salary of over Rs one crore. She was a native of Mainpuri district and is currently at large.

There are allegations that she worked as a science teacher in Kastruba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Ambedkar Nagar, Baghpat, Aligarh, Saharanpur, Prayagraj and other places.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said that a probe is on and "nothing has been confirmed so far".

"Acting on media reports, Additional Director, Basic Education was ordered to probe the matter. Nothing has been confirmed so far. The name of a teacher has come to light...she is absconding now. It is being said that Rs 1 crore was paid as salary...This is not at all true. No such thing has been confirmed," Director General School Education Vijay Kiran Anand was quoted saying to a news agency.

According to a media report, KGBV teachers are appointed on contract basis and get Rs 30,000 as pay.