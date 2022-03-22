Govt Saved 5K Crore On Zojila Tunnel By Giving Contract to MEIL

NEW DELHI: The Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Mr Nitin Gadkari, had a word of praise for the MEIL in Lok Sabha today on Tuesday. We constructed several projects with transparent, time-bound and result-oriented efforts. For constructing Zojila Tunnel, we organised a workshop.

Companies from Norway and other parts of the world participated in the workshop. With technical and financial calculations they proposed an estimation of Rs. 12,000 crore towards the cost of the project.

We invited tenders and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited from Hyderabad won the contract. And today I am very proud to say that by handing over the contract to the MEIL, the government could save Rs. 5,000 crores on the estimated cost. The Zojila Tunnel is a 14.2 km long road tunnel under Zoji La pass in the Himalayas between Sonmarg and Drass town in Kargil district of the Indian Union Territory of Ladakh, which is currently under construction.

Also Read: World Water Day 2022: PM Modi Calls For Pledge To Save Every Drop of Water