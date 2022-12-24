Govt Makes RT-PCR Test Mandatory for Passengers from These 5 Countries

New Delhi: As a precautionary measure, the Centre has brought in the mandatory RT-PCR testing for the international passengers coming from China and four other countries.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Saturday that international passengers coming from Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand including China need to undergo the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 detection.

The Health Minister added that if the RT-PCR test report of any passenger shows he is symptomatic or testing positive for coronavirus would be subjected to quarantine, however, it is not clear if it will be an institutional quarantine or home isolation.

“On arrival, if any passenger from these countries is found symptomatic or tests positive for Covid19, then he or she will be put under quarantine,” Mandaviya told ANI.

He also said passengers coming from these countries will be required to declare their health status through Air Suvidha portal.

Notably, 201 new Covid infections were reported in the last 24 hours in the country on Friday while the active cases increased to 3, 397. The death toll currently stands at 5,30, 691.

(With ANI inputs)

