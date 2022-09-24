Govt Issues Advisory to Indian Students In Canada Over Increase In Hate Crimes

The government of India on Friday advised its nationals including students who are staying in Canada to be cautious amidst an increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities.

"There has been a sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence and anti-India activities in Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs and our High Commission/ Consulates General in Canada have taken up these incidents with the Canadian authorities and requested them to investigate the said crimes and take appropriate action. The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada," the MEA said.

The advisory comes a day after India reacted to the so-called Khalistan referendum conducted by separatist groups in Canada, saying it was "deeply objectionable" that such a "politically motivated" activity by extremist elements was allowed to take place in a friendly country.

The MEA also urged Indian nationals and students who went to Canada to be careful and asked to register themselves with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal.

"Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any requirement or emergency," the MEA said.

According to the reports, 1.83 lakh students are pursuing education at different levels in Canada as it is the second most popular destination for Indians pursuing academic degrees abroad.

Also Read: Colors Kannada Confirms These Contestants For BBK9