Govt Doesn’t Maintain Info on Losses Due to Natural Calamities, Says MoS Nityanand Rai

Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday informed in a written reply in Loksabha that the Home Affairs Ministry does not centrally maintain the State-wise information on losses caused due to natural calamities. He said that the State Governments undertake relief measures in the wake of natural calamities, from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) already placed at their disposal because the primary responsibility for disaster management rests with the State Governments concerned.

Rai replied that “allocation of SDRF to States is based on the recommendations of successive Finance Commissions, set up under Article 280 of the Constitution, from time to time.” Locket Chatterjee, the BJP had asked a question on the estimated loss caused by natural disasters in Bihar, West Bengal and other States from the year 2018 till date.

