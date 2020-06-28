CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder-president Kamal Haasan lashed out at the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister E Palaniswami over the Thoothukodi custodial torture and death of the father and son, Jayaraj and Bennix that has sparked a nationwide outrage and shifted the gaze to police brutality in India.

"A government and chief minister who blindly support police murders are also prime accused. The perpetrators, abettors, mute spectators and those who tried to cover this crime up ought to be punished," Kamal Haasan was quoted saying by a leading daily.

Kamal Haasan added that by "supporting police excess the Tamil Nadu government permits terrorism".

Kamal Haasan and superstar Rajnikanth visited the family on Sunday, June 28.

P Jayaraj and his son Bennix were arrested on June 19 for ''violating'' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop in Thoothukodi (earlier called as Tuticorin) district of Tamil Nadu. They died at a hospital in Kovilpatti on June 23. Their relatives alleged that they were severely thrashed by police personnel at Sathankulam police station. They further alleged that Bennix was sodomised.

The incident had triggered a furore in the state, leading to the suspension of four policemen, including two sub-inspectors.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to transfer the probe into the case to the CBI, Palaniswami said, as reported by a news agency.

“After getting approval from Madras High Court the case will be transferred to CBI,” he was quoted saying by the news agency.

The CM had earlier announced Rs 20 lakh compensation and a government job for a member of the family.

Kamal Haasan also reminded that in the same town where these heinous act had taken place, 12 anti-Sterlite protestors were shot by police firing two years ago during demonstrations.

"Let our voice for justice shake up this government's arrogance. No action against police who killed 13 anti-Sterlite protesters (and now) to attack two as they bleed is a murderous crime," he said in his statement.