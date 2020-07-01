NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday asked Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to vacate her bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi within a month following the withdrawal of the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to her. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had amended the SPG rules to restrict the SPG protection force only for serving and former Prime Ministers.

The letter was issued to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday, stating that the official bungalow of her in Lodha Estate in New Delhi would have to be vacated by August 1st. Since she is no longer an SPG protectee, the government wants her to vacate the official bungalow, the letter stated.

It also noted that any stay behind August 1st will attract damage charges/penal rent as per rules.

The government had in November last year replaced the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, with Z-plus security by the CRPF.

Here is the letter issued to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra