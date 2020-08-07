NEW DELHI: Former Jammu and Kashmir Lieutant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed as the central government’s statutory auditor.

A statement from the President's office said that, "Murmu's resignation as Lieutant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir was approved. Murmu takes over as Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) after Rajiv Mehrishi as he is turning 65 on August 8th. Mehrishi who served as Secretary of Finance and then as Secretary of Home at the Centre before his term as CAG is retiring on Friday. "

Murmu will take oath as the Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) on Saturday at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

The resignation of Murmu came as a surprise and the centre quickly chose former Union Minister Manoj Sinha as the new Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The GC Murmu-led J&K administration also faced a controversy over its resistance to restoring 4G Internet services in the Union territory.

Mr Murmu, a 1985-batch officer in Gujarat, served in the home department of Gujarat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was Chief Minister of Gujarat. After Modi becoming PM, he entered the Ministry of Finance to handle the Goods and Services Tax regime as an additional secretary. He was involved in the implementation of indirect tax reforms.

Before GC Murmu's retirement on November 30, 2019, he was appointed the first Lieutenant-Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after the state's division into two union territories came into effect in October.