UP Government To Present Its First Paperless Budget In Assembly Session Today

Uttar Pradesh Government scheduled to present its fifth budget in the Assembly session today. With CM Yogi Adityanath increasing the size of the budget in every financial year, the fifth budget is also expected to be huge. Also, he has become the first such Chief Minister of a BJP-ruled state, under whose supervision the budget is being presented for the fifth consecutive time and it is going to prove special in many ways.

The government presented its first budget of 3.84 lakh crore in the financial year 2017-18, 4.28 lakh crore in 2018-19, 4.79 lakh crore in 2019-20 and 21 5.12 lakh crore rupees in 2020. Now, the fifth budget is also expected to be huge, in which it will focus on farmers, employment, women empowerment as well as education, health and medical youth and elderly people. Also, the state government employees and pensioners are likely to get benefits. Also, the special focus will be on Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura and UP's infrastructure development. The government can also make provision for Film City, Bundelkhand Expressway and Ganga Expressway in the budget.

"Budget 2021-22" will be the first paperless budget of the UP government. All preparations for presenting the UP budget paperless have been completed. UP Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna will read the budget by looking at the screen instead of reading the booklet.

Talking about the change in the conventional mode of presenting the budget, Suresh Khanna said, "It is the first paperless budget of the state which will be presented in assembly digitally for which all preparations and training have been completed. The budget will also be available on the Uttar Pradesh Government Budget' app, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.”

Also Read: UP Govt’s First 200 Cr Lucknow Muni Bond lists on BSE