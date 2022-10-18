Govardhan Puja 2022 Date, Muhurat Time and Annakut Puja Vidhi

Diwali 2022: Govardhan Puja, also known as Annakut or Annakoot and it is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali. The festival is celebrated to mark the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra. This year, Govardhan Puja is performed on October 26.

According to the Bhagavata Purana, Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill on his little finger to save the people of Vrindavan and provide them shelter from heavy rains. There were continuous rains for 6 to 8 days and Krishna provided shelter to Vrindavan people from the rains. Then Lord Indra accepted his defeat over Lord Krishna and stopped the rain and he further apologised to the people and Lord Krishna for his bad deeds.

According to the Hindu calendar, Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the first lunar day called as 'Ekam' of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of moon) in the month of Kartik. According to Drik Panchang, the Pratipada Tithi will begin at 04:18 PM on October 25 and end at 02:42 PM on October 26, 2022.

The Govardhan Puja Pratahkal Muhurat is from 06:12 AM to 08:32 AM on October 26, 2022.

On this day, people wake up early in the morning and have holy bath. They wear clean clothes and prepare 56 recipes for Lord Krishna and arrange cow dung hillocks in an open area to perform puja. People decorate the open space with lamps and candles and will do circumambulation of the cow dung hillocks. Devotees pray Lord Krishna and seek blessings from him.

