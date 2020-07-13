NEW DELHI: Google CEO Sundar Pichai on Monday, July 13 announced an investment of Rs 75,000 crore or USD 10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years through 'Google for India Digitisation Fund'.

Addressing Google for India event, Pichai asserted that the latest move is a reflecion of the company's confidence in future of India and its digital economy.

"Today, I am excited to announce Google for India digitisation fund. Through this effort, we will invest Rs 75,000 crore or USD 10 billion in India for next 5-7 years," Pichai said.

Investments will focus on four key areas of India's digitisation, he said.

This includes, enabling affordable access and information to every Indian in their own language, building new products and services relevant to India's unique needs, empowering businesses as they continue to embark in digital transformation, and leveraging technology and Artificial Intelligence for social good in areas like healthcare, education and agriculture.

Digital India is the government's flagship programme.

PM Modi had tweeted, “This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India’s farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs.”

The Prime Minister added that the two had also discussed “the new work culture that is emerging in the times of Covid-19”.

“We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

“I was delighted to know more about the efforts of @Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, @_DigitalIndia, furthering digital payments and more,” he added.