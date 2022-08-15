Google Doodle Marks 75 Years of Indian Independence Day

India is marking its 75 years of Independence today on August 15, 2022. People all over the country are celebrating it by hosting a flag on their houses.

The 75th year of Independence Day celebrations theme is titled Azadi ka Amrit Mahosthav. There are a lot of freedom fighters behind this Independent India, and so much of blood, sweat and tears behind every smile now.

Honouring 75 years of Independence Google has made a doodle showing 75 years of India.

The doodle has been designed with a special 75-year printed kite on the main page, when you click on it another kite pops up from the bottom. Every click on the screen will get a kite.