Google Doodle Marks 75 Years of Indian Independence Day

Aug 15, 2022, 11:04 IST
Google Doodle Marks 75 Years of Indian Independence Day - Sakshi Post

India is marking its 75 years of Independence today on August 15, 2022.  People all over the country are celebrating it by hosting a flag on their houses. 
The 75th year of Independence Day celebrations theme is titled Azadi ka Amrit Mahosthav. There are a lot of freedom fighters behind this Independent India, and so much of blood, sweat and tears behind every smile now. 

Honouring 75 years of Independence Google has made a doodle showing 75 years of India. 

The doodle has been designed with a special 75-year printed kite on the main page, when you click on it another kite pops up from the bottom. Every click on the screen will get a kite.


Read More:

Tags: 
75 years of Independence
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
google doodle
Advertisement
Back to Top