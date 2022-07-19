Google Doodle: Know About Balamani Amma, Grandmother of Malayalam Literature

Google on Tuesday celebrated Indian poet Balamani Amma’s 113th birth anniversary through a doodle. She is known as the grandmother of Malayalam literature.

Amma was the recipient of various awards and honours like the Padma Bhushan, India’s third highest civilian honour, in 1987; the Sahitya Akademi Award for Muthassi in 1965; the Saraswati Samman for Nivedyam in 1995, among others.

She never received any formal education. She was taught at home by her uncle Nalappat Narayana Menon. During her childhood, she studied her uncle's collection of books and works.

The other famous works of Balamani Amma were Amma, Mazhuvinte Katha (The Story of the Axe), and Sandhya. She published more than 20 anthologies of poems, along with other works including translations.

She was the inspiration to later generations of Malayalam poets, a prominent example being Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri. The Kochi International Book Fair gives a cash prize for writers in her name, the Balamani Amma Award.

Kamala Das, the daughter of Balamani Amma is also a celebrated author.

Balamani Amma died in 2004 and was cremated with full state honours.