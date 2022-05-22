Google Doodle on Gama Pehalwan The Undefeated Wresting Champion

Google Doodle today celebrates the 144th birth anniversary of Gama Pehalwan, one of the most renowned wrestlers of all time. The Doodle was created by guest artist Vrinda Zaveri. An undefeated wrestling world champion, he was also known as Rustam-e-Hind. The real name of Gama Pehlwan was Ghulam Mohammad Baksh Butt.

Here are some interesting facts about Gama Pehalwan.

He was born in 1878 in Amritsar and hailed from a family of wrestlers. In the early 20th century, he was an undefeated wrestling champion of the world.

Baksh was awarded a version of the World Heavyweight Championship on 15 October 1910.

In a career spanning more than 52 years, he is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

During the partition of India, he saved the lives of many Hindus and then spent the rest of his days until his death on May 23, 1960, in Lahore.

According to the reports, the Baksh family is believed to be originally have been Kashmiri Hindus but later converted to Islam during Muslim rule in the Kashmir region.

It is said that he used to do 500 lunges and 500 push-ups at the age of 10. In 1888, Gama won a lunge contest that saw the participation of over 400 wrestlers from across the subcontinent.

He lifted a 1,200-kg stone in 1902. Reports say that the stone was kept at Baroda Museum.

The Prince of Wales, during his visit to India, presented Gama a silver mace to honour his strength.

