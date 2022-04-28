Good News for Summer Travellers, Indian Railways Announces Over 900 Special Trains

Summer vacations have started in most cities and in a bid to clear the heavy rush from April to June 2022, Indian Railways has announced 968 special trains for various destinations of the country. Central Railway will run 537 trains and the Western Railway will run 394 special trains.

The Central Railway official said, “Central Railway has already announced running of 574 summer specials from/to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Lokmanya Tilak Terminus/Panvel/Pune/Nagpur and Sainagar Shirdi to various destinations for the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush of passengers during April to June 2022.”

For the convenience of passengers & with a view to meet the travel demand during the ensuing summer vacation, WR is running 21 pairs of Summer Special trains to various destinations.@RailMinIndia @drmbct pic.twitter.com/PGyBaLPoHx — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 26, 2022

The detailed break up of the special trains will be like this: 6 summer specials between Dadar and Madgaon; 282 summer specials between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Shalimar, Ballia, Gorakhpur, Samastipur and Thivim: 18 summer specials between Panvel and Karmali.

Also, 20 summer specials between Nagpur and Madgaon; 100 summer specials between Pune and Karmali, Jaipur, Danapur, Virangana Lakshmibai station and Kanpur Central; 20 summer specials between Sainagar Shirdi and Dahar ka Balaji and 2 summer specials between Latur and Bidar.

Similarly, 21 pairs of summer specials, with more than 394 trips have been notified by the WR to meet the extra demand. Of these, 11 pairs of trains cater to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, while there are 4 pairs of trains for Delhi and beyond.

There are also 20 special trains between Tirupati-Hyderabad and Tirupati-Aurangabad, the South Central Railway said.

The Hyderabad-Tirupati Special train (07509) will leave Hyderabad at 4.35 pm on Saturdays and reach Tirupati at 5.30 am the next day. Train No. 07510 Tirupati-Hyderabad Superfast Special will leave Tirupati at 11.50 am on Tuesdays starting from April 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28 to reach Hyderabad at 12.30 pm the next day. The service will be available on May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31.

On the other hand, the Tirupati-Aurangabad Special train (07511) will leave Tirupati at 07.05 am on Sundays and reach Aurangabad at 7 am the next day. It runs on May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29.