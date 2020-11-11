Good News: Gold Prices Fall Silver Rates Plunge Ahead Of Danteras 2020

India is the second-largest gold consumer in the world. After more than nine years, gold prices have been on a constant rise. In recent months, gold price crossed Rs 50,000 per 10 gms. From the past three days, the price of Gold and Silver has been increasing but now decreased. According to the latest reports, the gold price tumbled Rs 1,650 to 53,600 per 10 grams of 24 carats in Delhi and that of 22 carats is Rs. 49,150 with Rs. 1,500 decrease. In Hyderabad, the gold rate was at Rs 51,380 for 24 carats whereas, for 22 carats, it is at Rs 47,100. Silver price also decreased. The silver rate for 1 kg is at Rs 61,900 with Rs. 3,500 decrease.

In Bangalore, the gold rate for 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 47,100 and that of 24 carats is at Rs 51,380. In Kerala, the price of gold for 10 gram of 22 carats is Rs 47,100 and that of 24 carat is Rs 51,300.