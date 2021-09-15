Good News For Bharat Biotech, Covaxin To Get WHO Clearance

Other Indian and international vaccines have already received approval from WHO but Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin was still awaiting the answer. According to the latest news, the World Health organization will finally give its approval to this Indian vaccine in the coming days.

There are many benefits to this. It means you can easily travel internationally and also it would help with the export of the vaccine. Some people who needed to travel from India were skeptical as they have received Covaxin shots. They didn’t know if other countries would allow their entry but now this will not be a problem.

Back in January, India gave emergency approval (EUA) to two vaccines. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, Covishield. The latter had received WHO approval sometime back while Covaxin was still in the wait. This made international travel difficult for those who have been vaccinated with Covaxin.

Acceptance of the manufacturer's expression of interest (EOI), a pre-submission meeting between WHO and the manufacturer (in this case, Bharat Biotech), acceptance of the dossier for examination by WHO, the decision on the status of evaluation, and final approval are the four steps in the WHO approval procedure for a vaccine.

Bharat Biotech submitted the emergency use listing (EUL) application to WHO back in May. On June 23, WHO went ahead with the pre-submission meeting. The process is going on and the company will submit the Covaxin Phase-3 clinical trials data. All the necessary documents have been submitted.

According to Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, the company has submitted all the documents. Now only the review is left. Once all the steps are done, they can receive the emergency use listing (EUL) for Covaxin from WHO. Hopefully, that will happen soon, he said.