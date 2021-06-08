Good News For Bengaluru Residents: COVID Positivity Rate Below 5pc

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) announced on Monday that the city's Covid test positivity rate fell below 5 per cent for the first time in months. Bengaluru hit 4.91 per cent, which is below the maximum of 5 per cent established by the Central Government as the required criteria to unlock a district.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta had set more responsibilities to the people and requested them to be careful as there would be a relaxation of lockdown restrictions.

However, though the test positivity rate fell down, lockdown cannot be exempted immediately. It is inevitable that unlocking will happen, but many other conditions also have to be taken into account before a graded unlock can begin, Gupta added.

Well-known virologist Dr V Ravi, formerly of NIMHANS and a member of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid-19 in the state, said the Centre's 5 per cent positivity rate for unlocking is just a suggestion and the final decision on exemptions in the lockdown is taken by the State government.

Ravi further added that the people must remain vigilant now and be aware that they must avoid passing on the virus to a new set of people further down the days and asked the people not to raise the number of coronavirus cases again.

The BBMP chief commissioner said current testing numbers, which average about 56,000 tests per day would continue. However, some medical and other staff may be downsized, he added.