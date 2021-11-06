Gold Rate Today November 6, 2021 In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bangalore

Nov 06, 2021, 09:45 IST
Gold rates today have been increased in major cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Bangalore. The gold rates in Hyderabad is Rs.44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carats whereas the cost of 24-carats gold is Rs.48,760.

In Bangalore, there is a surge of Rs. 150 for 10 grams of 22-carats gold and it is Rs.44,700 whereas the price of 24-carats gold is Rs.48,760.

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram In Hyderabad:

1 gram ₹4,471 ₹4,470 
8 gram ₹35,768 ₹44,700 
10 gram ₹44,710 ₹44,700 
100 gram ₹4,47,100 ₹4,47,000

Today 24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram In Hyderabad

1 gram ₹4,877 ₹4,876 
8 gram ₹39,016 ₹39,008 
10 gram ₹48,770 ₹48,760 
100 gram ₹4,87,700 ₹4,87,600

         
Gold Rate in some major cities:

City   22 Carat Gold 24 Carat Gold
Chennai   ₹45,060   ₹49,150
Mumbai  ₹46,210  ₹47,210
Delhi    ₹46,860 ₹51,120
Kolkata ₹46,560 ₹49,260
Bangalore ₹44,710 ₹48,770
Hyderabad ₹44,710  ₹48,770
Vijayawada ₹44,710 ₹48,770
Visakhapatnam ₹44,710 ₹48,770
