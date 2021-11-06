Gold Rate Today November 6, 2021 In Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Bangalore

Gold rates today have been increased in major cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Bangalore. The gold rates in Hyderabad is Rs.44,700 per 10 gram of 22-carats whereas the cost of 24-carats gold is Rs.48,760.

In Bangalore, there is a surge of Rs. 150 for 10 grams of 22-carats gold and it is Rs.44,700 whereas the price of 24-carats gold is Rs.48,760.

Today 22 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram In Hyderabad:

1 gram ₹4,471 ₹4,470 8 gram ₹35,768 ₹44,700 10 gram ₹44,710 ₹44,700 100 gram ₹4,47,100 ₹4,47,000

Today 24 Carat Gold Price Per Gram In Hyderabad

1 gram ₹4,877 ₹4,876 8 gram ₹39,016 ₹39,008 10 gram ₹48,770 ₹48,760 100 gram ₹4,87,700 ₹4,87,600



Gold Rate in some major cities: