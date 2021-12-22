Going Abroad For Christmas, New Years? Know Omicron Curbs

The dangerous coronavirus pandemic has changed the entire situation in the world. No going out, travelling has been restricted and it's been two years into this pandemic and now new Omicron variant termed as a variant of concern by the WHO. Countries across the world are coming up with new travel restrictions in order to contain the spread of virus.

The highest number of Omicron cases are being reported in The United Kingdom, Denmark, Norway, South Africa, and the United States. In the UK, a total of 37,101 cases have been reported and it accounts for nearly 50 percent of Omicron cases detected globally.

Now coming to those Indians who are planning to go abroad for Christmas-New Year vacations, know the Omicron curbs.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on December 9 said that all international flights under existing Bubble Agreements will continue to operate till January 2022.

Britain:

Britain Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Monday said that "In assessing the situation we rely very heavily on the real data coming through and it will take a little bit more time to assess this critical issue of the severity of Omicron."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday ruled out imposing additional lockdown measures in England before Christmas.

Denmark:

More than 15,000 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Denmark. Recently, the Denmark government announced the closure of cinemas, theatres, and museums.

Norway:

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoer said last week that, "There is no doubt - the new variant changes the rules."

A partial lockdown - closure of gyms and swimming schools and stricter Covid rules in schools - is in place in Norway. There is a ban on serving alcohol in bars and restaurants.

USA:

In the US, more than 45 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported. This has led to mask mandates and new restrictions are going to be in place in various states.

Sweden:

A ban on non-essential travel to the country from countries outside the European Union (EU) has been imposed.

UAE:

No travel restrictions have been in place in Dubai.

Switzerland:

People who want to enter the restaurants and indoor events are supposed to show vaccine passports or proof of recovery.