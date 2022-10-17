Goa: Why Does Congress MP Francisco Sardinha Want Rahul Gandhi to Stop Bharat Jodo Yatra?

Panaji: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered three Southern states and walked nearly 1,000 kms. The grand old party launched this movement to unite the voices of the people of India and to fight against injustice.

As Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is preparing to enter the Telugu states, Congress MP Francisco Sardinha has said the yatra should be stopped as the services of Rahul Gandhi are needed more in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat states.

The Congress MP, who represents South Goa Lok Sabha constituency, also claimed that “the only party that can be an opposition to BJP is Congress.”

“I want Rahul Gandhi to stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra and go to Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat to awaken the public so that they vote for the only party that can defeat BJP. The only party that can be an opposition to BJP is Congress,” Sardinha told ANI after exercising his franchise to elect the next party chief on Monday.

It is worth mentioning here that the Election Commission on Friday released the schedule for the Assembly polls Himachal Pradesh. The state elections will be held on November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The polling date for the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly is yet to be announced by the commission.



(With ANI inputs)