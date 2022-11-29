Goa Police Files Case Against Jewish Filmmaker Nadav Lapid Over The Kashmir Files Remark

Nov 29, 2022, 20:41 IST
Panaji: After outrage over Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid’s remarks over ‘The Kashmir Files’ at the International Film Festival, a case has been filed against the filmmaker with Goa police on Tuesday. 

Nadav Lapid, who was also a jury head, referred to the film ‘The Kashmir Files’  as ‘vulgar’ and a ‘propaganda movie’. He made these remarks at the closing ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on Monday night in Goa.

 
Vineet Jindal, a Delhi-based lawyer lodged a complaint against the filmmaker and in his written complaint, Vineet wrote, “The statement given by Nadav is totally manipulated and with ill intention towards the Hindu community.”

The complainant also sought registration of case under sections 121,153,153A and B, 295, 298, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code for Nadav’s alleged comment on the film ‘The Kashmir Files,’ which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir.

Israeli filmmaker’s comment on the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ is receiving backlash from various quarters. Israel’s ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, called out the Jewish filmmaker in an open letter on Twitter and said Nadav should be ashamed of himself. 

“As a human being I feel ashamed and want to apologise to our hosts for the bad manner in which we repaid them for their generosity and friendship,” Israeli ambassador apologised to India in a series of tweets condemning Nadav Lapid’s remarks. 

