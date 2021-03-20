Goa: Kama Gizmos Sex Toys Shop in Calangute Shut Down  

A sexual wellness and toys shop in Goa had to close down just after a month of its opening. The shop had a grand opening on Valentine’s Day in Goa's Calangute. The Panchayat had said that there was no trade license. They also objected to selling such stuff.

Kama Gizmos is a sexual wellness and toys shop in Goa. It is the only one but looks like this shop will also be shut down as the Panchayat alleged that the owners did not produce a license. Kama Gizmos is a partnership between KamaKart and Mumbai based Gizmoswala.

The owners opened these shops in various places across India including Kochi, Bengaluru, Colombo and Chennai. One of the partners Prawin Ganeshan said that they did not face such problems in other cities but this time it is different. The issue is not just about the license but also about the people.

Calangute Sarpanch Dinesh Simepuruskar said that trade license sure was the main reason but along with that, even the people were not happy with the shop. The shop selling sex toys was not appreciated by the public. So due to various factors, Panchayat decided to close the shop.

The CEO of Kamakart and co-partner of Kama Gizmos, Ganeshan said that since they are outsiders, they become an easy target. As the trade license was under procedure and was going to be produced in few days, the Panchayat allowed us to open the shop. But later on March 13, they came and told us to dhut down. It is a difficult time, but we are trying.

Ganeshan added that their shop does not promote obscenity. Even for advertisement and marketing, they only handed out pamphlets and leaflets. What we are selling is legal wellness products. These toys are for pleasure and protection. All of this is being done after proper research and advice from the doctors.