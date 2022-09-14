Goa: 8 Congress MLAs Join BJP

Eight Congress MLAs joined Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of chief minister Pramod Sawant today. Eight of Congress' 11 MLAs led by top leaders Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo joined the ruling BJP. "It is Congress chhodo (quit Congress), BJP ko jodo," said Michael Lobo.

With the leaders shifting their loyalties to BJP, the number of Congress MLAs stand at 3, and the opposition benches depleted to only 7 members. Now, the number of BJP members increase to 28 from 20.

In July, Kamat, a former chief minister, had said he was "Shocked and stunned at the allegations of leading a division. Even Michael Lobo, who was in the BJP before joining the Congress ahead of elections earlier this year, had claimed there was no talk of any division."

In the Goa assembly, the BJP has a majority of 25 in the House of 40 - 20 MLAs of its own, two from the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, and three independents. Now, with the eight MLAs joining BJP, the number increases to 33. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has two MLAs and the Revolutionary Goans Party has one.

