The World Health Organisation has recorded the highest single-day spike in the novel coronavirus cases by its count. In the last 24 hours, over 1,83,000 fresh cases have been reported. Brazil has reported the highest number of COVID-19 and the US next.

Experts say that the coronavirus count is increasing in the countries due to various reasons. WHO reported 8,708,008 COVID-19 cases till date and 4,61,715 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus infection. America is having more than two-thirds of the new deaths that have been reported.

A national state of emergency has been ended after three months of lockdown in Spain and now the residents can freely go wherever they want for the first time since, March 14. There is no 14-day quarantine for visitors from Britain and the 26 European countries that allow visa-free travel.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged the people to take maximum precautions. He said that "The virus can return and it can hit us again in a second wave, and we have to do whatever we can to avoid that at all cost."

Trump asserted that, "When you do testing to that extent, you're going to find more people, you're going to find more cases. So I said to my people, 'Slow the testing down, please.'" The US has the world's more number of coronavirus infections. According to Johns Hopkins, "Over 2.2 million have been tested positive for coronavirus, and the highest death toll, at about 120,000." Health officials say that robust testing is very important to track the virus.

Brazil's Health Ministry said the total number of cases increased by more than 50,000 in a day. The country has witnessed nearly 50,000 fatalities, the second-highest death toll in the world.

South Africa recorded a single-day high of almost 5,000 new cases on Saturday and 46 deaths. The cases are going up but the President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a further loosening of one of the world's strictest lockdowns.

India reported more than, 14,821 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and the total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 4,25,282. Maharashtra and Delhi continued to be worst-hit COVID-19 cities.