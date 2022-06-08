Glance LIVE Fest’s live BGMI tournament - College Battlegrounds - witnesses over 6,00,000 viewers

Glance, the world’s leading lock screen platform, recently concluded India’s first-ever live, interactive festival - Glance Live Fest (GLF) that saw more than 80 exciting shows across fashion, gaming, cricket, music and entertainment. GLF brought together the country’s biggest celebrities, creators and influencers, and consumers on the lock screen to engage in an authentic and democratic way.

In gaming, GLF organised Glance College Battlegrounds – Season 1, a three-day tournament that enabled passionate college gamers across India, battle it out in an online multiplayer battle game - Battleground Mobile India (BGMI) and compete for a total prize of Rs 2 lakh. 64 colleges participated in the event and B.M.S College of Engineering, from Bengaluru emerged as the winning team. The runner-up was Tirpude College from Nagpur, and the third place went to Charuchandra College from Kolkata.

Glance LIVE Fest’s College Battleground was a first-of-its-kind opportunity for college gaming enthusiasts to compete and build their reputation in India’s growing gaming community. The competition had several league games and the final three rounds was shown LIVE during GLF. The show was hosted by popular casters Bhawna Shokeen a.k.a Robinshadow47 and Mannu Karki a.k.a Krat, both of whom analysed every game in terms of skill, strategy and battle tactics, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats.

BGMI is a top action game that is played by millions across the country. Overall, Glance College Battlegrounds saw nail-biting matches played between the colleges with the winner emerging only after the last match. The three-day College Battleground competition on Glance Live Fest was a great success among the gaming community.

