BREAKING: Massive floods were triggered after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday.

This led to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and causing large-scale devastation.

It is reported that more than 100 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead and the power project was swept away completely.

Homes along the way were also swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent.

Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, that were likely to be affected were put on high alert.

Forces of the ITBP and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were rushed in to help with the rescue and relief efforts.

Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

“I am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand, prays for everyone's safety,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 7, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah said the central government is constantly monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand. Several teams of NDRF are being airlifted from Delhi and sent to Uttarakhand, he said in a series of tweets.

इस कठिन समय में मोदी सरकार उत्तराखंड की जनता के साथ कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर खड़ी है। NDRF, ITBP और SDRF की टीमें वहां पहुंच गई हैं, वायुसेना को भी अलर्ट पर रखा गया है। देवभूमि में जानमाल का नुकसान कम से कम हो और वहाँ की स्थिति यथाशीघ्र सामान्य हो यह हमारी प्राथमिकता है। pic.twitter.com/U74OHzHSWL — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 7, 2021

President Ramnath Kovind who is currently in Madanapalle in Chittoor disttcit of Andhra Pradesh also expressed his concern about the floods.

Deeply worried about the glacier burst near Joshimath, Uttarakhand, that caused destruction in the region. Praying for well being and safety of people. Am confident that rescue and relief operations on ground are progressing well. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 7, 2021

Watch: Uttarakhand Avalanche Wreaks Havoc Along Dhauliganga River, Evacuation To Begin

NTPC also stated that the avalanche near Tapovan in Uttarakhand had damaged a part of its under-construction hydropower project in the region.

The Tapovan Vishnugad power plant is a 520MW run-of-river project which is being constructed on Dhauliganga River in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand.