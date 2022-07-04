Namakkal, TN: DMK MP A Raja has courted controversy by asking the BJP-led Centre not to force the Dravidian party to revive the demand for ‘separate Tamil Nadu’ by denying state autonomy.

Speaking at a conference for local body representatives of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) held in Namakkal in western Tamil Nadu on Sunday, A Raja appealed to the Centre to grant Tamil Nadu state autonomy.

“I am telling Amit Shah and the Prime Minister with utmost humility, I implore you in the presence of (our) leaders on the dais, our Chief Minister is journeying on the path of Anna (C.N. Annadurai, former Chief Minister and DMK founder), do not push us on the path of Periyar. Do not make us seek a separate country, give state autonomy and we will not rest till then (until Tamil Nadu gets state autonomy),” A Raja said.

The iconic leader of Dravidian movement Thantai Periyar stood for an independent Tamil Nadu, the DMK moved away from it. The DMK leader was delivering an address on the topic ‘Autonomy for states, federalism in Centre’ which was attended by the chief minister MK Stalin.

A Raja’s remark drew a flak from social media users as several of them criticised the DMK leader for his ‘separatist’ comment.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Tirupathi has reacted strongly to A Raja’s remark and ‘condemned the chief minister MK Stalin’s silence on this’.

While the DMK spokesperson Constantine Ravindran said their party travelled on the path of Anna ( CN Annadurai, former CM and DMK founder) and is fully supporting India's integrity and the principles of democracy.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has not given his assent to several Bills passed by the State Assembly, Ravindran said and wanted to know if hampering development was the idea of the Union government. Under the BJP-led dispensation, the state government does not have any rights whatsoever, the DMK spokesperson told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)

