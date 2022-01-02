GitHub User Behind 'Bulli Bai' App Blocked Confirms Ashwini Vaishnaw, FIR Filed

NEW DELHI: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said GitHub, the hosting platform and the user, where photos of Muslim women were put for auction were blocked . The IT Minister said that CERT and police authorities are coordinating to take further action. There was widespread outrage after photographs of at least 100 influential Muslim women were uploaded for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' app recently. Muslim women with a strong presence on Twitter, including journalists, were targetted and their photos uploaded. The photos of Muslim women were misused and hosted on GitHub through the app.

In a tweet late on Saturday evening, Vaishnaw said, "GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action". Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) is the nodal agency that deals with cyber security threats.

Vaishnaw on Sunday tweeted: "Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter".

Govt. of India is working with police organisations in Delhi and Mumbai on this matter. https://t.co/EOLUb0FlQe — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 2, 2022

Muslim women and activists have sought action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of women.

It is very sad that as a Muslim woman you have to start your new year with this sense of fear & disgust. Of course it goes without saying that I am not the only one being targeted in this new version of #sullideals. Screenshot sent by a friend this morning. Happy new year. pic.twitter.com/pHuzuRrNXR — Ismat Ara (@IsmatAraa) January 1, 2022

Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case based on a complaint filed by a woman journalist alleging that she was being targeted by an unidentified group of people on a mobile application named 'Bulli Bai' created on GitHub platform.

An FIR has been registered under section 509 in Cyber Police station of South East district, Delhi Police said.

