Giridhar Aramane Takes Charge as New Defence Secretary

Giridhar Aramane, a 1988-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Andhra Pradesh cadre, assumed the office of Defence Secretary on Tuesday.

In his 32 years of experience in IAS, the new Defence Secretary has held various important portfolios in the Central Government as well as the Andhra Pradesh government. Prior to his current assignment, Aramane was Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Earlier, he was an Additional Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat. Apart from Cabinet Secretariat, he also looked after the Exploration Division in the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and was Executive Director in charge of inspections in the Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority.

In the Andhra Pradesh Government, he served as Principal Secretary in the Urban Development Department; Managing Director of AP State Finance Corporation and Secretary (the Finance Department). He also held the post of the Collector & DM of the Chittoor and Khammam districts.

Education Profile:

Aramane has done his B Tech in Civil Engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H) and MTech from IIT, Madras. He also did MA (Economics) from Kakatiya University, Warangal.

YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy took to twitter to congratulate Aramane on his new appointment as Defence secretary.

He wrote, “Congratulating AP Cadre IAS officer Shri. Giridhar Aramane as he takes charge as the Defence Secretary of India. His role becomes of utmost importance as India plans on modernising and strengthening our Armed Forces under PM @NarendraModi ji and DM @RajnathSingh ji (sic).”

