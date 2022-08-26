Ghulam Nabi Azad First Statement After Leaving Congress

A big setback for Congress Party, Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday resigned from all posts of the party, including the primary leadership, sending a five-page note to party interim president Sonia Gandhi. Azad wrote, "Congress has lost will and ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs All India Congress Committee (AICC)". He further added, "Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics in 2013...the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him."

His resignation has come days after he resigned from the post of chairman of the campaign committee and political affairs committee of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress hours after his appointment.

Azad wrote, "The entire organisational election process is a farce and a sham. At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC has been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC sitting in 24 Akbar Road."

Ghulam Nabi Azad didn't step back to attack Rahul Gandhi and said the party at the national level conceded to the BJP and regional parties in the state level. "This all happened because the leadership in the past 08 years has tried to foist a non-serious individual at the helm of the party."

He termed Sonia Gandhi a nominal figurehead and added all important decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or rather worse his security guards and PAs.

