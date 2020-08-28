The war within the Congress, it appears, is not over yet. One of the key dissident leaders who wrote a letter demanding internal democracy and organizational elections in the Congress, Ghulam Nabi Azad, has said that the Congress could remain in opposition for the next 50 years if there are no internal elections. This is being seen as a direct attack on the “nomination” and “appointment” culture in the Congress.

He said that, "We didn't have elected bodies in the party for the last several decades. Maybe 10-15 years ago we would have lobbied for it. Now we are losing elections after elections and if we have to return we will reinforce our party by holding elections."

He further added that, "If my party wants to be in opposition for the next 50 years, then there is no need for elections within the party."

Azad also said that, "Anyone with a sincere interest in Congress's internal working dynamics would welcome our proposal to have every state and district president being elected. The entire Congress Working Committee should be elected."

Ghulam Nabi Azad, a Sonia loyalist for years, seems to be intent on continuing his fight for organizational elections. In an interview, he said if elections are held, it would mean that at least a majority of the members are with you. Otherwise, even the party national president too might not have one per cent support within the party, he argued.

Azad said that organizational elections will strengthen the foundations of the party. Significantly, Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comments come barely three days after the CWC meeting which reposed faith in Sonia Gandhi’s leadership. He has spoken up amid indications that the Sonia loyalists were planning to take action against all those leaders who wrote letters demanding democracy in the party. The Congress does not have a culture of organizational elections and people have been appointed by the high command to various posts for the last several decades.

Azad’s utterances only show that the dispute within the Congress is not over yet. Despite Sonia-Rahul Gandhi carrying the day at the CWC meet, it is clear that they still have challenges to face within the party.