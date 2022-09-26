Ghulam Nabi Azad Names His New Political Party In Jammu

Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday announced his new political party "Democratic Azad Party". He also released the party flag in Jammu. A month ago, he resigned from all positions including primary membership of the Congress party.

Addressing a press conference, Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "I wish to express my gratitude to the local and national media. We will have independent thinking and ideology and it will be a democratic party." He further added, "Our priority will be to register our party. Elections can take place at any time. We will continue our political activities."

The colours of Ghulam Nabi Azad's party flag are blue, white, and yellow.

He said, "Around 1,500 names for my new party were sent to us, in Urdu, and Sanskrit. The mix of Hindi & Urdu is 'Hindustani'. We want the name to be democratic, peaceful and independent. We haven't consulted any other party for floating a new party. My party's will have Gandhiji's ideology."

Ghulam Nabi Azad said that, "Our politics won't be based on caste or religion."

