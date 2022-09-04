Ghulam Nabi Azad All Ready To Launch New Party At Jammu Public Meeting Today

Ghulam Nabi Azad is all set to start a new chapter in his political career on Sunday by setting up the first unit of his party in Jammu and Kashmir a week after he said goodbye to Congress Party. He arrived in Jammu at 11 am. He will address the Public in a meeting at Sainik Farms and is likely to announce the formation of his new party today.

After Azad, more than a dozen top party leaders, including former ministers and legislators, besides hundreds of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators, and district and block level Congress leaders have already left the J&K unit to join Azad. The leaders include former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Tara Chand, former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram and former MLA Balwan Singh, and many others.

Former J&K legislator Ashok Sharma on Saturday wrote to party president Sonia Gandhi and resigned from the organisation. According to the reports, he may join the Ghulam Nabi Azad camp.

Sources say that the party started by Ghulam Nabi Azay may have an option to tie up with the BJP or mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir such as National Conference or PDP. However, in an interview, Azad said that he won't join with BJP and further stated, "Neither they will get benefited, nor I will."

