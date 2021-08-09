Get Your COVID Vaccination Certificate Through WhatsApp Now

Aug 09, 2021, 10:48 IST
Vaccinated citizens can now get their COVID inoculation certificate on WhatsApp from now on. The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that now anybody can download their vaccination certificate within seconds just by sending a text message through WhatsApp.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps," tweeted Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya.

How to get your COVID Vaccination Certificate through WhatsApp

  • Save the contact number: +91 9013151515
  • Type and send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp
  • You will receive an OTP
  • Enter  the OTP

The cumulative vaccination coverage in India has crossed 50.62 crore, according to the provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry yesterday evening. As many as 50,62,18,296 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered till now.

