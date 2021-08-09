Get Your COVID Vaccination Certificate Through WhatsApp Now

Vaccinated citizens can now get their COVID inoculation certificate on WhatsApp from now on. The Union Health Ministry on Sunday said that now anybody can download their vaccination certificate within seconds just by sending a text message through WhatsApp.

"Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps," tweeted Health Minister Mansukh L Mandaviya.

Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. 📱 Save contact number: +91 9013151515

🔤 Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp

🔢 Enter OTP Get your certificate in seconds. — Office of Mansukh Mandaviya (@OfficeOf_MM) August 8, 2021

How to get your COVID Vaccination Certificate through WhatsApp

Save the contact number: +91 9013151515

Type and send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp

You will receive an OTP

Enter the OTP

The cumulative vaccination coverage in India has crossed 50.62 crore, according to the provisional report issued by the Union Health Ministry yesterday evening. As many as 50,62,18,296 Covid-19 vaccines have been administered till now.