New Delhi: A visit to Regional Transport Office (RTO) to avail certain services like driving license, vehicle registration etc could soon become a thing of the past. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued a notification to make 58 citizen-centric services online.

Among the listed dozens of citizen-centric online services, driving license, vehicle registration, and transfer of ownership can now be availed online with the help of Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis.

“Providing such services in a contactless and faceless manner would go a long way in saving critical time of citizens while easing their compliance burden,” the ministry said in a statement.

The online services for which a citizen is required to undergo Aadhaar authentication on voluntary basis includes—application for Learner License, issue of duplicate Driving License and renewal of Driving License for which test of competence to drive is not required.

According to the notification issued by the ministry on September 16, any person who does not have Aadhaar number may avail such service in physical form by establishing the identity by submitting an alternative document physically with respective Authority as per CMVR 1989.