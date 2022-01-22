Get Cooking Gas Cylinder Within 2 Hours of Booking Under IOC Tatkal Scheme

The Indian Oil Corporation has launched the Indian Tatkal service, which promises to deliver gas cylinders in under two hours. This pilot project has been chosen for Hyderabad. Within the next two months, HP Gas plans to start a similar tatkal scheme. For almost a decade, Bharat Gas has provided needed gas cylinders as part of its priority service.

People with a single-cylinder experienced problems in the past because cylinder delivery takes 48 to 72 hours from the time of booking.

Indane Gas has launched this Tatkal service to provide relief to such clients. Customers no longer have to wait as cylinders will be delivered to their door within two hours of placing an order.

Telangana has 15.20 lakh Indane gas consumers, according to Indian Oil Corporation head Shravan AS Rao of AP and Telangana. Tatkal facilities will be available to a total of 62 Indane Distributors inside the GHMC boundaries. Customers of Indane Gas can book cylinders by dialing 7718955555 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and paying an extra Rs 25 for Tatkal delivery.