Germany And 15 Other European Nations Recognise Serum Institute’s Covishield

After a lot of confusion and discussion, the Indian-manufactured vaccine is finally getting recognition. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India (SII) recently shared that Covishield, the vaccine made alongside Oxford-Astrazeneca has finally been recognized in the major European countries. Over 16 EU nations have given their nod to Covishield.

This comes as a relief to International travelers especially students who need to go back for education purposes. Initially, there was tension among Indian citizens travelling to foreign nations for various purposes as our locally manufactured vaccines were not given a nod internationally, but as more and more nations recognize Indian vaccines, people are becoming relaxed.

India requested or we can say subtly warned these EU states to add the vaccines to their list, after which many of the nations added the Covishield vaccine into their Green Passport List. The countries include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Latvia, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and France.

Recently France added SII’s Covishield to the list and now fully vaccinated visitors will not have to go through any restrictions. People can enter the country freely without having to produce a negative test result or going under mandatory quarantine.

"It is indeed good news for travellers, as we see sixteen European countries recognizing Covishield as an acceptable vaccine for entry. However, despite being vaccinated, entry guidelines might vary from country to country, so do read up before you travel," wrote Poonawalla on Twitter.

Earlier even the Serum Institute of India (SII) applied for the approval of its vaccine, Covishield. Now it is added to the list of vaccines that have been approved by the EU. It includes Comirnaty of Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, Vaxzervria by AstraZeneca-Oxford, and Janssen by Johnson & Johnson.