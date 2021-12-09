General Rawat Chopper Crash: Black Box Recovered From Site

The 'black box' of the Russian-made Mi-17VH chopper, which was carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 12 other crew members, has been retrieved from the Nilgiri highlands crash site.

As the officials enlarged the search area at the crash site from 300 meters to 1 kilometer, it led to the black box, said the official sources. The flight data recorder, or 'black box,' is a crucial electronic device that stores 88 critical statistics about a flight, including velocity, altitude, cockpit communications, and air pressure. In the event of an accident, the black box might provide crucial information about what happened.

Also Read: CDS Bipin Rawat Among 13 Killed In Helicopter Crash in Coonoor

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, was one of the 13 people killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday afternoon. "With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs. Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident on Wednesday" as confirmed by the Indian Air Force social media handle.

Group Captain Varun Singh, the only survivor of the accident, is fighting for his life. He was admitted to the military hospital at Wellington in Tamil Nadu.