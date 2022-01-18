Gender Equality: Women to Drive Taxis in Oman

Women in the kingdom of Oman will soon be seen driving cabs in a significant move towards gender equality. Women-only taxis will start on January 20. The taxi service will go on trial in the Muscat Governorate before being expanded to other governorates.

A licence for a female taxi service has been issued, according to the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology. O-Taxi, a local taxi vehicle service app, has approved the new decision. The women's taxi service will be offered via Otaxy's mobile app. Maqbali, the CEO of O-Taxi, stated that women will be immediately advanced in the school-college transportation sector.

Earlier, the Saudi traffic department issued a public taxi licence to women. Later, 18 driving schools were set up around the country in various cities. Women will soon start driving cabs in Oman.