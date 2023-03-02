Gautam Adani Welcomes SC’s Probe Order in Adani-Hindenburg Case

New Delhi: Welcoming the Supreme Court’s order on the Adani-Hindenburg case, Gautam Adani, the Chairman of Adani Group said on Thursday that the truth will finally come out.

“The Adani Group welcomes the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court. It will bring finality in a time bound manner. Truth will prevail,” Adani said.

Earlier in the day, the apex court passed an order on a bunch of PILs on the Adani-Hindenburg case. The court directed the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to conduct an investigation in a time-bound manner.

The SEBI probe will ascertain if the Indian conglomerate violated market norms and whether there was any stock manipulation. The court also asked the regulator to submit its report within 2 months.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress insisted on a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe to dig out the truth in the Adani-Hindenburg row. The Congress further said it will raise the demand in Parliament during the second sitting of the Budget session which is scheduled to begin on March 13.

“If the prime minister and the government are to be held accountable, any committee other than the JPC will be nothing but an exercise in legitimisation and exoneration,” Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh said.