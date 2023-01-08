Gautam Adani Recalls What Saved Him From Getting Killed During 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

New Delhi: Asia’s richest industrialist Gautam Adani said he was lucky to escape the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in November 2018. He said he managed to escape from the Hotel Taj while it was being attacked.

India’s top billionaire industrialist made this revelation during an interview for a TV channel on Saturday. Recalling the incident, Adani said on that unfortunate day, he was holding a meeting with his Dubai-based friends at the luxury hotel, which came under attack by the terrorists. He revealed he even saw the terrorists entering the hotel.

“I was about to exit the hotel, when some of my friends asked me to hold another round of meetings. I chose to stay in the restaurant where we had completed the dinner,” Adani told the interviewer on the show.

Adani said he might have got killed if he had not stayed back for the next round of meeting with his friends.

“I saw the terrorists and when they opened the first round of fire, I saw it,” he said, adding he was told the hotel was under attack.

Narrating his escape from the terror attack, Adani said the hotel staff took him to the kitchen using a back door and later he was rescued by the commandos with full security.

It may be recalled here 10 heavily-armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists carried out attacks in multiple locations on that day including CST, Leopold Cafe, the Nariman House and the Oberoi Trident.

Also Read: Waltair Veerayya Screenwriter Kona Venkat Says He Peddled Drugs for THIS Reason