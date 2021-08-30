GATE 2022 Registration Opens Today; Check Details

GATE 2022 Registration Opens Today: On February 5, 6, 12, and 13, 2022, the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will be held. Today, August 30, is the first day of registration for GATE 2022. At the link, candidates can register for the test. The registration deadline is September 24.

GATE 2022 Registration Portal

The GATE 2022 test will be held at IIT Kharagpur.

GATE test qualification is necessary for admission to Ministry of Education (MoE) Postgraduate Programs (Master's and Doctoral) and other government scholarships/assistantships, subject to meeting the admission standards of the admitting institutes.

GATE 2022 will have a three-year validity period.

Registration for GATE 2022: Required Documents

• Personal data (name, date of birth, personal mobile number, parents' name, parents' mobile number, and so on).

• Communication Address (including PIN code).

• Information about the degree of eligibility.

• The name and address of the college, as well as the PIN code.

• GATE paper(s) (subject).

• Three different cities of choice for the GATE exam.

• A high-resolution picture of the candidate's photo that meets the requirements.

• A high-resolution picture of the candidate's signature that meets the requirements.

• Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

• A scanned copy of the PwD certificate in pdf format (if applicable).

• A scanned copy of the Dyslexia Certificate (if applicable) in pdf format.

• Scanned copy of any one of the following acceptable picture IDs: Aadhaar-UID (preferable), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, and Driving License. The same ID must be brought to the examination hall in its original form.

• Details for fee payment by net banking, debit card, credit card, or UPI.